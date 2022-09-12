Entertainment News Roundup: Oprah-produced 'Sidney' shows how Poitier 'redefined' Hollywood; 'Succession,' 'Squid Game' or a surprise? Emmy winners to be unveiled Monday and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Oprah-produced 'Sidney' shows how Poitier 'redefined' Hollywood

The late Sidney Poitier forever changed the conception of what a Black man could be on a global stage, Oprah Winfrey and Reginald Hudlin told Reuters ahead of the world premiere of "Sidney." The Apple TV+ documentary, directed by Hudlin and produced by Winfrey, celebrates the life of Poitier, who opened doors for the next generation of Black actors in Hollywood and "redefined what people thought a Black person could be and who Black people were in the world," Winfrey said in an interview.

'Succession,' 'Squid Game' or a surprise? Emmy winners to be unveiled Monday

Hollywood stars will gather on Monday night to toast the best of television at the annual Emmy awards, where back-stabbing drama "Succession" will battle South Korean sensation "Squid Game" for the top prize. The two are competing for the best drama series trophy at the red-carpet ceremony that will be broadcast live on Comcast Corp's NBC network and streamed on Peacock. Longtime "Saturday Night Live" cast member Kenan Thompson will host the event starting at 5 p.m. local time (8 p.m. Eastern/midnight GMT) in downtown Los Angeles.

After 27 years, 'A Jazzman's Blues' comes to the Toronto film festival

Tyler Perry first started working on "A Jazzman's Blues" 27 years ago. It poured out of him one rainy night in Georgia when he was "struggling and broke," he told Reuters. But for years, even as he achieved success in show business, including with the popular Madea franchise and his own studio production complex, it hung in his head and he felt he could not make it. Not yet.

Marvel antiheroes steal the show at Disney's D23 fan convention

The antiheroes stepped into the spotlight Saturday at Walt Disney Co's D23 Expo fan convention, as Marvel Entertainment announced casting for "Thunderbolts." Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige announced that actors Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour and Julia Louis Dreyfus will join the cast of the new film, whose team of villains is akin to DC Comics Suicide Squad. The movie is scheduled to be released in July 2024.

In 'Butcher's Crossing,' Nicolas Cage explores the dark side of wild ambition

Actor Nicolas Cage, returning to the big screen as an antihero with "Butcher's Crossing," said playing a ruthless buffalo hunter allowed him to tap in to aspects of the human condition that can sometimes lead people to commit atrocious acts. Based on the 1960 novel by John Williams, "Butcher's Crossing" follows young Will Andrews (played by Fred Hechinger) who drops out of Harvard to find himself. He ends up on a buffalo-hunting expedition where he encounters Miller (played by Cage), an experienced hunter and mountain man.

Disney CEO lays out early plan for digital future

Walt Disney Co on Sunday sketched the contours of a plan for how the entertainment, theme parks and consumer products conglomerate will use technology to enhance storytelling for the next 100 years. Speaking backstage at the company's biennial D23 Expo fan convention with Reuters, Chief Executive Bob Chapek took great pains to avoid what he called the "M-word," or metaverse, despite pushing the company in that direction last year.

Daniel Craig says 'very lucky to work with Queen Elizabeth

At the "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" world premiere, Daniel Craig said he was "very lucky" to have worked with Queen Elizabeth, who died on Thursday. "I was just very lucky to be part of something, the Olympics, and to get to work with her on something that I think a lot of people enjoyed and liked and laughed at," Craig said on the red carpet at the Toronto International Film Festival.

Documentary on activist photographer wins rare top film prize at Venice

"All the Beauty and the Bloodshed", a documentary about U.S. photographer Nan Goldin and her fight against the wealthy Sackler family, won the top Golden Lion award at the Venice Film Festival on Saturday. Made by investigative journalist Laura Poitras, the film interweaves the remarkable story of Goldin's life with her campaign to hold the Sacklers and their pharmaceutical firm accountable for the U.S. opioid crisis.

Chinese actor Evan Li detained on suspicion of soliciting prostitutes - CCTV

Chinese actor Li Yifeng, who played former Communist Party leader Mao Zedong in a 2021 movie, was detained recently by Beijing police on suspicion of soliciting prostitutes, China's state broadcaster CCTV reported on Sunday. CCTV said it was citing a Beijing police statement on the agency's Weibo social media account on Sunday that it recently detained an actor with the surname Li for multiple instances of soliciting prostitutes. CCTV said it confirmed the person is Li Yifeng.

Disney unveils new projects, including 'Inside Out 2'

Disney and Pixar announced on Friday that the movie "Inside Out 2," was currently in development and will be in theaters in the summer of 2024. "Inside Out" star Amy Poehler announced that she will return for the Pixar sequel, which will focus on teenage Riley's emotions.

(With inputs from agencies.)