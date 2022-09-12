Left Menu

Duchess Meghan pauses Spotify podcast during mourning for Queen Elizabeth

Duchess Meghan pauses Spotify podcast during mourning for Queen Elizabeth
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, has paused new episodes of her Spotify podcast during the official mourning period for Queen Elizabeth, according to an alert on the platform on Monday. Earlier in the day, her husband Prince Harry paid a highly personal tribute to the late queen, saying how he cherished the time he had spent with his grandmother and promising to honour his father King Charles as the new monarch.

Harry and Meghan stepped down from royal duties in 2020, and have since become alienated from the family and delivered withering criticism of Buckingham Palace and how they had been treated. However, the couple unexpectedly appeared with Prince William, the heir to the throne, and his wife Kate for a walkabout near Windsor Castle on Saturday, raising the prospect of a rapprochement between the brothers.

Meghan's podcast, which is called 'Archetypes' and has so far featured American singer Mariah Carey and tennis player Serena Williams as guests, looks at the "labels that try to hold women back," according to its Spotify description. The royal, who was formerly known as Meghan Markle, starred in television legal drama Suits before her marriage to Harry.

