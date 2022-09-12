Left Menu

Jiah Khan suicide: HC dismisses her mother's plea seeking re-investigation of case

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-09-2022 21:28 IST | Created: 12-09-2022 21:28 IST
The Bombay High Court on Monday dismissed a petition filed by Rabia Khan, the mother of Bollywood actor Jiah Khan who allegedly committed suicide, seeking a fresh investigation into the nine-year-old case.

A division bench of Justices A S Gadkari and M N Jadhav noted that it has faith in the agency that probed the case.

The case was probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) which has charged actor Sooraj Pancholi, Jiah Khan's boyfriend, with abetting her suicide. The 25-year-old actress was found hanging at her Mumbai residence on June 3, 2013.

Rabia Khan, in her petition filed in the HC, had sought a fresh probe into the case by an independent and special agency with assistance from the United States's Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

As per Rabia Khan, her daughter was murdered.

Her advocates Shekhar Jagtap and Sairuchita Chowdhary argued that the case was first probed by the Mumbai police and noticing ''certain flaws and incorrect approach'', Rabia Khan moved the HC and the probe was then transferred to the CBI in July 2014.

However, the central agency, too, committed the same ''errors'' and hence the case has to be re-investigated.

The court noted the petitioner was weakening her own case by filing such a plea.

Advocate Sandesh Patil, appearing for the CBI, told the court that the premier agency has investigated the case fairly.

The bench dismissed Rabia Khan's plea and said it would pass a detailed order later.

