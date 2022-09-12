Visitors face long wait to view queen's coffin

St. Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh has opened to members of the public who wish to pay their last respects to Queen Elizabeth II, whose coffin is lying at rest inside.

The Scottish government is warning that the line, and waiting times, are expected to be long, with perhaps hours of standing. Visitors can leave the line to use toilet facilities.

Authorities have introduced airport-style security, banning people from taking inside the cathedral any large bags, sharp items, or food or liquids.

Similar crowds are expected in London, where the coffin can be visited from Wednesday.

Edinburgh: Four members of the Royal Company of Archers are standing vigil over Queen Elizabeth II's flag-draped coffin in St. Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh.

They are a striking presence, wearing hats called “Balmoral bonnets” adorned with a single eagle feather. Each of them is holding a wooden bow and a quiver of arrows.

The company, which officially functions as the British sovereign's bodyguard in Scotland, is an archery club established in 1676, according to the royal website.

Membership to the ceremonial company is by election -- members must be Scots or have “strong Scottish connection,” the site says.

Steeped in history, the company is endowed with “perpetual access” to public locations including “plains and pasturages legally allotted for shooting arrows,” in return for presenting the sovereign with three barbed arrows on request.

___ London: A line has already started forming to view Queen Elizabeth II's coffin when she lies in state in London, even though that won't start till Wednesday evening.

Security staff are preparing for millions of people to pay their respects to the late monarch, whose coffin will be in London's Westminster Hall until her state funeral on Sept. 19.

Vanessa Nathakumaran, 56, travelled Monday from Harrow near London to Lambeth Bridge in central London, where the entrance of the line is expected to be set up.

“I really, really want to be part of it,” said Nathakumaran, who is originally from Sri Lanka — a country once called Ceylon and ruled by Britain.

The line is expected to stretch from Parliament along the bank of the River Thames.

Officials have advised commuters in the city to change their working patterns because London is expected to be extremely busy in coming days.

___ Edinburgh: A memorial service for Queen Elizabeth II at St. Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh has ended, and members of the public will soon be allowed inside to pay their respects.

The coffin, with the Crown of Scotland resting on a cushion on top of it, is to stay in the 12th-century cathedral through Tuesday.

Thousands of people lined the route of the procession through the Scottish capital's Old Town to the cathedral, as the former monarch's children — including new sovereign King Charles III — walked behind the hearse.

The memorial service featured Karen Matheson singing Psalm 118 in Gaelic, with harp accompaniment, and a reading from Ecclesiastes by the head of the Scottish government, Nicola Sturgeon.

The congregation sang The Lord's My Shepherd, said to be one of the queen's favourite hymns.

Members of the royal family were to hold a vigil by the coffin in the evening.

