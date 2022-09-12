Left Menu

Wife of Sarabjit Singh, who died in Pak jail in 2013, passes away

The wife of Sarabjit Singh, an Indian national who died in a Pakistan jail in 2013, passed away on Monday.Singhs wife Sukhpreet Kaur was a pillion rider on a two-wheeler when she accidentally fell from it near Fatehpur here, said police.She was taken to a hospital where she breathed her last, they said.Her cremation will take place at her native place Bhikhiwind in Tarn Taran on Tuesday.

PTI | Amritsar | Updated: 12-09-2022 23:12 IST | Created: 12-09-2022 23:12 IST
Wife of Sarabjit Singh, who died in Pak jail in 2013, passes away
  • Country:
  • India

The wife of Sarabjit Singh, an Indian national who died in a Pakistan jail in 2013, passed away on Monday.

Singh's wife Sukhpreet Kaur was a pillion rider on a two-wheeler when she accidentally fell from it near Fatehpur here, said police.

She was taken to a hospital where she breathed her last, they said.

Her cremation will take place at her native place Bhikhiwind in Tarn Taran on Tuesday. She is survived by two daughters Poonam and Swapandeep Kaur.

In June,Sarabjit's sister Dalbir Kaur, who had raised her voice at different forums in a bid to get her brother out of prison, had died following chest pain.

Sarabjit Singh (49) had died following an attack on him by the inmates of a Lahore prison in April 2013. He was convicted of alleged terrorism and spying by a Pakistani court and sentenced to death in 1991. However, the government had stayed his execution for an indefinite period in 2008.

After his death, Sarabjit's body was brought from Lahore to Amritsar where his last rites were held.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds ultra-processed 'gateway' foods might lead to unhealthy adolescent eating

Study finds ultra-processed 'gateway' foods might lead to unhealthy adolesce...

 United States
2
Seven hours of sleep every night is ideal for adults: Research

Seven hours of sleep every night is ideal for adults: Research

United States
3
Shikhar Dhawan to lead India in ODIs against South Africa: BCCI sources

Shikhar Dhawan to lead India in ODIs against South Africa: BCCI sources

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Unrelenting COVID rules cast clouds over Hong Kong schools; New York to ramp up polio vaccinations after virus found in wastewater and more

Health News Roundup: Unrelenting COVID rules cast clouds over Hong Kong scho...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022