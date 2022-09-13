Left Menu

Amanda Seyfried takes home lead actress in a limited series trophy at 2022 Emmy Awards

At the 2022 Emmy Awards on Tuesday, actor Amanda Seyfried won her first ever Emmy in the lead actress in a limited or anthology series category, for her nuanced portrayal of Elizabeth Holmes in Hulu's 'The Dropout'.

ANI | Los Angeles | Updated: 13-09-2022 09:31 IST | Created: 13-09-2022 09:31 IST
Amanda Seyfried. Image Credit: ANI
At the 2022 Emmy Awards on Tuesday, actor Amanda Seyfried won her first ever Emmy in the lead actress in a limited or anthology series category, for her nuanced portrayal of Elizabeth Holmes in Hulu's 'The Dropout'. According to People magazine, Seyfried accepted the award from presenters Chris O'Donnell and Shemar Moore before calling her first Emmy win "a really nice feeling."

"Thanks Television Academy, and thanks for recognizing me among these amazing actors," Seyfried said on stage. She continued, "Thank you to my family, my mom, my husband my dad and my kids, and my dog, Finn. Thanks so much." In her portrayal, Seyfried perfectly embodied the character of the disgraced biotech entrepreneur and one-time Silicon Valley rock star convicted of criminal fraud, whose dreams led to incarceration as she raised millions of dollars in venture capital on the promise of a game-changing medical technology that didn't really exist.

Apart from Seyfried, Toni Collette (The Staircase), Julia Garner (Inventing Anna), Lily James (Pam & Tommy), Sarah Paulson (Impeachment: American Crime Story), and Margaret Qualley (Maid) were among this year's nominees in the lead actress in a limited or anthology series category, as per People magazine. The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards are being broadcast live on NBC from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. They are streaming exclusively in India on Lionsgate Play. (ANI)

