Left Menu

Lizzo becomes emotional during her first Emmys' acceptance speech

Rapper Lizzo is on cloud nine as she bagged her first Emmy award on Tuesday.

ANI | Los Angeles | Updated: 13-09-2022 09:32 IST | Created: 13-09-2022 09:32 IST
Lizzo becomes emotional during her first Emmys' acceptance speech
Lizzo (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Rapper Lizzo is on cloud nine as she bagged her first Emmy award on Tuesday. 'Lizzo's Watch Out For The Big Grrrls', the Amazon Prime Video hosted by the singer, won the Emmy Award for Outstanding Competition Program, Deadline reported.

The Amazon reality series, which follows the pop mega-star as she searches for a new squad of backup dancers to join her world tour, beat The Amazing Race, Nailed It!, Top Chef and The Voice as well as RuPaul's Drag Race at the award show. After receiving the trophy, Lizzo gave a stirring speech on stage.

"The trophy is nice but my emotion is for these people who are on the stage with me. The stories that they shared are not that unique that just don't get the platform. Let's tell more stories," she said. "When I was a little girl, all I wanted to see was me in the media. Someone fat like me, black like me, beautiful like me. If I could go back and little Lizzo something, I'd be like, you're going to see that person, but bitch it's going to have to be you. This is for my big girls," she added.

The series also won a couple of Emmys at last week's Creative Arts ceremony including Directing for a Reality Program and Picture Editing after scoring six nominations. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shikhar Dhawan to lead India in ODIs against South Africa: BCCI sources

Shikhar Dhawan to lead India in ODIs against South Africa: BCCI sources

 India
2
This video from Webb zooms through space to reveal the Tarantula Nebula

This video from Webb zooms through space to reveal the Tarantula Nebula

 Global
3
Russian gas flows to Europe steady while Nord Stream 1 remains shut

Russian gas flows to Europe steady while Nord Stream 1 remains shut

 United Kingdom
4
Tata Memorial Centre, doctors from 11 institutes develop low-cost clinical intervention for cancer treatment

Tata Memorial Centre, doctors from 11 institutes develop low-cost clinical i...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022