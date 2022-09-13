Left Menu

Jennifer Coolidge wins Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited series trophy for 'The White Lotus'

Veteran Hollywood actor Jennifer Coolidge, at the 74th Television Academy Awards on Tuesday, won the trophy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series for her role in 'The White Lotus'.

ANI | Los Angeles | Updated: 13-09-2022 09:33 IST | Created: 13-09-2022 09:33 IST
Jennifer Coolidge wins Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited series trophy for 'The White Lotus'
Jennifer Coolidge (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Veteran Hollywood actor Jennifer Coolidge, at the 74th Television Academy Awards on Tuesday, won the trophy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series for her role in 'The White Lotus'. According to Variety, while accepting the award, Coolidge said, "Hey, hi. Wow, thank you. Gosh. What a night. I just want to say to my fellow nominees, just to be in your company, it's incredible."

She added that she'd taken "a lavender bath" just before the show, with it making her "swell up" inside her dress. "I'm having a hard time speaking," she deadpanned. "But anyway, this is so thrilling." Coolidge then proceeded to thank her team, 'The White Lotus' producers, the executives at HBO and her sister. This win for Coolidge came following her nominations for the same role from the SAG Awards and the Golden Globes.

Created, written, directed and executive produced by Mike White, the show is set at a tropical Hawaiian resort, following the exploits of various guests and employees over the span of a week. In it, Coolidge portrayed Tanya McQuoid, a troubled vacationer mourning the loss of her mother. The show's first season ensemble also included Murray Bartlett, Jake Lacy, Fred Hechinger, Brittany O'Grady, Steve Zahn, Lukas Gage, Jon Gries and more. Though the show was initially presented as a limited series, it was renewed for a second season in August, as per Deadline.

Coolidge won this year's Emmy award against competitors including her 'White Lotus 'co-stars Connie Britton, Alexandra Daddario, Natasha Rothwell and Sydney Sweeney, as well as 'Dopesick's' Kaitlyn Dever and Mare Winningham.(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shikhar Dhawan to lead India in ODIs against South Africa: BCCI sources

Shikhar Dhawan to lead India in ODIs against South Africa: BCCI sources

 India
2
This video from Webb zooms through space to reveal the Tarantula Nebula

This video from Webb zooms through space to reveal the Tarantula Nebula

 Global
3
Russian gas flows to Europe steady while Nord Stream 1 remains shut

Russian gas flows to Europe steady while Nord Stream 1 remains shut

 United Kingdom
4
Tata Memorial Centre, doctors from 11 institutes develop low-cost clinical intervention for cancer treatment

Tata Memorial Centre, doctors from 11 institutes develop low-cost clinical i...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022