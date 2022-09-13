Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis takes home Emmy for best lead actor in a comedy series

Jason Sudeikis has bagged an Emmy for lead actor in a comedy series for 'Ted Lasso'. Known for portraying the character of 'Ted Lasso', Jason took home his second Emmy on Tuesday for 'best lead actor in a comedy series'.

As he accepted the honour from stars of 'Law & Order: SVU,' Christopher Meloni and Mariska Hargitay, Sudeikis said, "Oh nuts." Variety further quoted him saying, "I have sat at home and watched awards shows -- my mom loves awards shows -- and I always bust people's walls that get up here and say 'I didn't think I had a chance. And I really didn't, because [of] an amazing, amazing group that I was nominated with. I'm not overly prepared."

"But I did take classes at the Second City," Sudeikis continued, referencing his history with improv comedy. "So I'm going to go for it." Sudeikis also thanked the cast and crew of 'Ted Lasso,' as well as Apple, Warner Bros. and Doozer, during his speech.

Last year, Jason won his first Emmy for his role in 'Ted Lasso' and the show also dominated the award ceremony, winning Best Comedy Series as well. He was nominated against Donald Glover from 'Atlanta', Bill Hader from 'Barry', Nicholas Hoult from 'The Great', and Steve Martin and Martin Short from 'Only Murders in the Building'.

Earlier this year, Jason also won the Golden Globe for 'Best Television Actor - Musical/Comedy Series' for the same show. 'Ted Lasso' is an American sports comedy-drama streaming television series developed by Jason Sudeikis, Bill Lawrence, Brendan Hunt, and Joe Kelly. The series follows Ted Lasso, an American college football coach hired to coach an English soccer team in an attempt by its owner to spite her ex-husband.

Earlier in June, Jason's co-star in the show Brett Goldstein confirmed that Season 3 of the show would be the last one. (ANI)

