Left Menu

'Squid Game' star Lee Jung-jae makes history with Drama Actor Emmy win

Lee Jung-jae on Tuesday made history by becoming the first Asian actor ever to receive an Emmy for Best Actor in a Drama for his performance in 'Squid Game'.

ANI | Los Angeles | Updated: 13-09-2022 09:41 IST | Created: 13-09-2022 09:41 IST
'Squid Game' star Lee Jung-jae makes history with Drama Actor Emmy win
Lee Jung-jae (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Lee Jung-jae on Tuesday made history by becoming the first Asian actor ever to receive an Emmy for Best Actor in a Drama for his performance in 'Squid Game'. He was only the fourth Asian actor ever to win in any of the Emmy performance categories, and the first to win the drama award for a non-English speaking role, Variety reported.

During his acceptance speech, Lee said, "Thank you to the Television Academy, thank you to Netflix and thank you to the director for making realistic problems we all face come to life so creatively on the screen with a great script. Thank you, 'Squid Game' team. Thank you to everyone watching in Korea." 'Squid Game' has received 14 total Emmy nominations this year, and took home four Emmy awards at this year's Creative Arts Emmy's earlier this month.

While Squid Game was only supposed to run for one season, its massive popularity has changed that. Lee will be back for Season 2. Lee's character Seong Gi-hun, otherwise known as Number 456, will be seeking revenge in the upcoming season, Hwang told Deadline. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shikhar Dhawan to lead India in ODIs against South Africa: BCCI sources

Shikhar Dhawan to lead India in ODIs against South Africa: BCCI sources

 India
2
This video from Webb zooms through space to reveal the Tarantula Nebula

This video from Webb zooms through space to reveal the Tarantula Nebula

 Global
3
Russian gas flows to Europe steady while Nord Stream 1 remains shut

Russian gas flows to Europe steady while Nord Stream 1 remains shut

 United Kingdom
4
Tata Memorial Centre, doctors from 11 institutes develop low-cost clinical intervention for cancer treatment

Tata Memorial Centre, doctors from 11 institutes develop low-cost clinical i...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022