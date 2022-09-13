'Ted Lasso' star Brett Goldstein wins Emmy for the second time in a row

He's done it again! Brett Goldstein has won the Emmy for the second time in a row as the best supporting actor in the comedy category. Goldstein bagged the trophy for his role in Ted Lasso, in which he plays player-turned-coach Roy Kent, The Hollywood Reporter reported.

"Thank you so much," Goldstein began his speech, saying he was going to try not to swear, referring to his 2021 win for the same award when he cursed during his acceptance speech, causing the feed to cut out. "Thank you to the Academy and to Apple. Thank you to Jason [Sudeikis] and Bill [Lawrence] and Brendan (Hunt) and especially Joe Kelly, for creating this magical thing and letting me be a little part of it. I will never take it for granted," he continued. "It's incredible."

This year's nominees for the category featured Goldstein's Ted Lasso co-stars Toheeb Jimoh and Nick Mohammed, Barry stars Anthony Carrigan and Henry Winkler, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel's Tony Shalhoub, Abbott Elementary's Tyler James Williams and Saturday Night Live's Bowen Yang. In his speech, Goldstein took a moment to thank his fellow nominees from the Apple TV+ series, saying, "The hardest part of being in Ted Lasso is being in a scene with anyone from this cast and not ruining the take by just starring at them and going, 'God you're good.'"

The 74th annual Television Academy Awards streamed in India on Lionsgate Play on Tuesday morning. (ANI)

