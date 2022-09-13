Left Menu

'Ted Lasso' star Brett Goldstein wins Emmy for the second time in a row

He's done it again! Brett Goldstein has won the Emmy for the second time in a row as the best supporting actor in the comedy category.

ANI | Los Angeles | Updated: 13-09-2022 09:52 IST | Created: 13-09-2022 09:52 IST
'Ted Lasso' star Brett Goldstein wins Emmy for the second time in a row
Brett Goldstein (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

He's done it again! Brett Goldstein has won the Emmy for the second time in a row as the best supporting actor in the comedy category. Goldstein bagged the trophy for his role in Ted Lasso, in which he plays player-turned-coach Roy Kent, The Hollywood Reporter reported.

"Thank you so much," Goldstein began his speech, saying he was going to try not to swear, referring to his 2021 win for the same award when he cursed during his acceptance speech, causing the feed to cut out. "Thank you to the Academy and to Apple. Thank you to Jason [Sudeikis] and Bill [Lawrence] and Brendan (Hunt) and especially Joe Kelly, for creating this magical thing and letting me be a little part of it. I will never take it for granted," he continued. "It's incredible."

This year's nominees for the category featured Goldstein's Ted Lasso co-stars Toheeb Jimoh and Nick Mohammed, Barry stars Anthony Carrigan and Henry Winkler, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel's Tony Shalhoub, Abbott Elementary's Tyler James Williams and Saturday Night Live's Bowen Yang. In his speech, Goldstein took a moment to thank his fellow nominees from the Apple TV+ series, saying, "The hardest part of being in Ted Lasso is being in a scene with anyone from this cast and not ruining the take by just starring at them and going, 'God you're good.'"

The 74th annual Television Academy Awards streamed in India on Lionsgate Play on Tuesday morning. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shikhar Dhawan to lead India in ODIs against South Africa: BCCI sources

Shikhar Dhawan to lead India in ODIs against South Africa: BCCI sources

 India
2
This video from Webb zooms through space to reveal the Tarantula Nebula

This video from Webb zooms through space to reveal the Tarantula Nebula

 Global
3
Russian gas flows to Europe steady while Nord Stream 1 remains shut

Russian gas flows to Europe steady while Nord Stream 1 remains shut

 United Kingdom
4
Tata Memorial Centre, doctors from 11 institutes develop low-cost clinical intervention for cancer treatment

Tata Memorial Centre, doctors from 11 institutes develop low-cost clinical i...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022