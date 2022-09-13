Entertainment News Roundup: Oprah-produced 'Sidney' shows how Poitier 'redefined' Hollywood; Sony Music exits Russia due to Ukraine war and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Oprah-produced 'Sidney' shows how Poitier 'redefined' Hollywood

The late Sidney Poitier forever changed the conception of what a Black man could be on a global stage, Oprah Winfrey and Reginald Hudlin told Reuters ahead of the world premiere of "Sidney." The Apple TV+ documentary, directed by Hudlin and produced by Winfrey, celebrates the life of Poitier, who opened doors for the next generation of Black actors in Hollywood and "redefined what people thought a Black person could be and who Black people were in the world," Winfrey said in an interview.

Sony Music exits Russia due to Ukraine war

Sony Group Corp's music business has exited Russia, transferring the business and musicians to local management, due to the Ukraine conflict. "As the war continues to have a devastating humanitarian impact in Ukraine, and sanctions on Russia continue to increase, we can no longer maintain a presence in Russia," Sony Music said in a statement.

'Succession,' 'Ted Lasso' repeat as winners of top Emmy awards

Media dynasty drama "Succession" and feel-good comedy "Ted Lasso" took the top honors at the Emmy awards in Hollywood on Monday, and a "Squid Game" actor landed a major acting trophy. "Succession" was named best drama series, an award the HBO show had won in 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted its production schedule. The show, which secured four trophies overall, tells the story of the wealthy and back-stabbing Roy family as members jockey for power.

Factbox-Key winners at the 2022 Emmy Awards

The Emmy awards, the highest honors in television, were handed out at a live ceremony in downtown Los Angeles on Monday.

Following is a list of winners in key categories.

Ohio man sentenced for threatening, stalking actress Eva LaRue

An Ohio man, who was accused of threatening and stalking television actress Eva LaRue and her daughter for 12 years, was sentenced to over three years in federal prison, prosecutors said. The 12-year campaign of harassment by James David Rogers, 58, of Ohio, via letters and phone calls included threats of torture, rape and death, prosecutors said in a statement. It lasted from March 2007 until the man's arrest in November 2019.

Duchess Meghan pauses Spotify podcast during mourning for Queen Elizabeth

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, has paused new episodes of her Spotify podcast during the official mourning period for Queen Elizabeth, according to an alert on the platform on Monday. Earlier in the day, her husband Prince Harry paid a highly personal tribute to the late queen, saying how he cherished the time he had spent with his grandmother and promising to honour his father King Charles as the new monarch.

German reboot of famous war novel premieres at Toronto film festival

German director Edward Berger said the world needed a reminder of the horrors of war as his remake of the anti-war classic "All Quiet On The Western Front" premiered at the 47th Toronto International Film Festival on Monday. It is the first German cinematic treatment of the epic 1928 novel by German author Erich Maria Remarque, which depicts the devastation of World War One from the perspective of a German soldier and helped to change the narrative around the glorification of war.

Documentary on activist photographer wins rare top film prize at Venice

"All the Beauty and the Bloodshed", a documentary about U.S. photographer Nan Goldin and her fight against the wealthy Sackler family, won the top Golden Lion award at the Venice Film Festival on Saturday. Made by investigative journalist Laura Poitras, the film interweaves the remarkable story of Goldin's life with her campaign to hold the Sacklers and their pharmaceutical firm accountable for the U.S. opioid crisis.

Chinese actor Evan Li detained on suspicion of soliciting prostitutes - CCTV

Chinese actor Li Yifeng, who played former Communist Party leader Mao Zedong in a 2021 movie, was detained recently by Beijing police on suspicion of soliciting prostitutes, China's state broadcaster CCTV reported on Sunday. CCTV said it was citing a Beijing police statement on the agency's Weibo social media account on Sunday that it recently detained an actor with the surname Li for multiple instances of soliciting prostitutes. CCTV said it confirmed the person is Li Yifeng.

HBO reclaims its Emmy crown with 'Succession,' 'White Lotus' wins

The dysfunctional dynasty of "Succession," the teen drama "Euphoria" and a comedy series set in the fictional White Lotus resort helped propel HBO to the top of the Emmy Awards heap Monday, surpassing streaming rival Netflix Inc. The Warner Bros Discovery Inc division entered the night with the most nominations of any network or streaming service, with a total of 140 nominations for HBO and its companion online offering, HBO Max.

