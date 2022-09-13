HALL OF FAME - Full List of Emmy 2022 Winners

Emmy Awards were full of surprises with a few unexpected ones topping the winners' list and many expected names like Ted Lasso's Jason Sudeikis and Zendaya making a comeback this season. This year the contention for Emmys was quite cut-throat with the best of the Television and Web world being nominated against each other. Check out the full list of winners below to see if your favourite actor or series made the cut! Best Drama Series - Succession (HBO)

Best Comedy Series - Ted Lasso (Apple TV+) Best Limited or Anthology Series - The White Lotus (HBO)

Lead Actor in Drama Series - Lee Jung-Jae (Squid Game) Lead Actress in a Drama Series - Zendaya (Euphoria)

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series - Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso) Lead Actress in a Comedy Series - Jean Smart (Hacks)

Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie - Michael Keaton (Dopesick) Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie - Amanda Seyfried (The Dropout)

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series - Matthew Macfadyen (Succession) Supporting Actress in a Drama Series - Julia Garner (Ozark)

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series - Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso) Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series - Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary)

Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie - Murray Bartlett (The White Lotus) Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie - Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus)

Directing for a Drama Series - Hwang Dong-hyuk for Squid Game Directing for a Comedy Series - MJ Delaney for Ted Lasso

Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie - Mike White for The White Lotus Writing for a Drama Series - Succession Written by Jesse Armstrong

Writing for a Comedy Series - Abbott Elementary Written by Quinta Brunson Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie - The White Lotus Written by -- Mike White

Competition Program - Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls (Amazon Prime Video) Variety Talk Series - Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO)

Variety Sketch Series - Saturday Night Live (NBC) (ANI)

