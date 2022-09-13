Left Menu

Sidharth Malhotra cycles around hilly terrains of Manali

Actor Sidharth Malhotra is currently in Manali for the shoot of 'Yodha' and he has been making sure to enjoy the beauty of the hilly area to the fullest.

ANI | Manali (Himachal Pradesh) | Updated: 13-09-2022 12:34 IST | Created: 13-09-2022 12:34 IST
Sidharth Malhotra cycles around hilly terrains of Manali
Sidharth Malhotra (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Sidharth Malhotra is currently in Manali for the shoot of 'Yodha' and he has been making sure to enjoy the beauty of the hilly area to the fullest. A video has been doing the rounds on the internet in which Sidharth is seen cycling in the hills and relishing the beauty of nature as part of his workout regime.

Sidharth did not forget to wear a helmet for his safety. Reacting to the video, a social media user commented, "he is so fit."

"Cycling in hills is one of the best feelings," another one wrote. Exercising in the midst of nature is always a welcome change.

In February, Sidharth gave fans a sneak peek into his robust exercise session. In an Instagram video, two gymnastic rings were seen hanging parallel to each other from a tree branch and raising his hands to grasp them, Sid lifted his full body weight off the ground.

Holding a gymnastic ring in each hand while hanging in the air, Sidharth bent his knees uptil his chest and attempted to roll over the other side, forming a complete 360 degrees turn with his body. After seeing Sidharth's workout videos, fans are eagerly waiting to see Sidharth's action-packed avatar in Yodha. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shikhar Dhawan to lead India in ODIs against South Africa: BCCI sources

Shikhar Dhawan to lead India in ODIs against South Africa: BCCI sources

 India
2
This video from Webb zooms through space to reveal the Tarantula Nebula

This video from Webb zooms through space to reveal the Tarantula Nebula

 Global
3
Russian gas flows to Europe steady while Nord Stream 1 remains shut

Russian gas flows to Europe steady while Nord Stream 1 remains shut

 United Kingdom
4
Tata Memorial Centre, doctors from 11 institutes develop low-cost clinical intervention for cancer treatment

Tata Memorial Centre, doctors from 11 institutes develop low-cost clinical i...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022