New Wave film director Jean-Luc Godard has died - paper

Film director Jean-Luc Godard, the godfather of France's New Wave cinema, died on Tuesday aged 91, French newspaper Liberation said, citing people close to the Franco-Swiss director.

Godard was among the world's most acclaimed directors, known for such classics as "Breathless" and "Contempt", that pushed cinematic boundaries and inspired iconoclastic directors decades after his 1960s heyday.

