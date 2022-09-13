Left Menu

Exhibition to showcase master printmaker, painter Lalu Prasad Shaw's works

The exhibition will come to a close on September 25.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-09-2022 14:57 IST | Created: 13-09-2022 14:57 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A new exhibition in the national capital will celebrate the art of veteran artist Lalu Prasad Shaw, drawn from his earliest as well as recent works.

The ''Lalu Prasad Shaw - Early and Recent Works'', organised by Gallery Art Exposure, will open at Bikaner House here on September 16.

The art show, curated by Ina Puri, features early and recent works of the master printmaker and artist in graphics, crayon, and tempera.

Shaw is known for drawing heavily from Indian aesthetics and maintaining a distinct regional focus ever since his formative years.

Shaw's oeuvre famously portrays a variety of people occupied in various pursuits, including romantic dalliances. The imagery of everyman 'Babu' appears frequently in his works, as does that of the 'Bibi', depicted reading or gazing into space, a caged bird by her side.

''As a printmaker and painter, Lalu Prasad Shaw is remarkable for his contemporaneity and stylistic expression. Gallery Art Exposure brings to the capital a meticulously curated selection of his most outstanding works from the earliest time to present day offering the viewers an intimate look at the veteran artist's vast oeuvre,'' curator Puri said.

His paintings offer an insight into his gently satirical approach towards life and its diversity in ethnicity, religion, profession and class. The retrospective pays a tribute to the veteran artist by showcasing the range of his art that is as contemplative as it is humorous.

''At Gallery Art Exposure, we focus on strengthening the ties that bind modern and contemporary art. In this retrospective exhibition that celebrates the art of Lalu Prasad Shaw, we have drawn from his earliest work – from his brilliant printmaking to his contemporary portrayals of people from the city of Kolkata,'' said Somak Mitra, director of Gallery Art Exposure.

The exhibition will come to a close on September 25.

