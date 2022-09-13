Left Menu

Horse trainer, wheelchair athlete to attend royal funeral

PTI | Canberra | Updated: 13-09-2022 17:55 IST | Created: 13-09-2022 17:40 IST
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese (File Image) Image Credit: ANI
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Tuesday his official delegation to Queen Elizabeth II's funeral next week will include racehorse trainer Chris Waller and wheelchair tennis star Dylan Alcott.

Waller and Alcott are among 10 "everyday Australians" who will represent Australia at Monday's state funeral at Westminster Abbey in London, Albanese said.

"It was a request from the palace that 10 everyday citizens who make contributions to the local communities be invited to the queen's funeral," Albanese told reporters in Canberra.

At least one Pacific neighbour leader, Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape, has accepted Australia's offer of help to get to the funeral.

Australia is one of 11 British Commonwealth nations in the Oceania region, most of them tiny South Pacific islands.

Albanese hosted diplomats from 22 Commonwealth countries at his official residence on Tuesday to commemorate the late queen.

"All Commonwealth nations were invited to this reception and it was an opportunity for Commonwealth nations to express together our condolences, but also to celebrate the life and the sacrifice of Queen Elizabeth II, a life of service to the Commonwealth including to Australia," Albanese said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

