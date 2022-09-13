Entertainment News Roundup: Quinta Brunson helps broadcast break through at TV's Emmy awards; 'Succession,' 'Ted Lasso' repeat as winners of top Emmy awards and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Quinta Brunson helps broadcast break through at TV's Emmy awards

Network sitcoms have rarely won Emmy awards in recent years as Hollywood has showered honors on shows at streaming outlets. On Monday, Quinta Brunson helped change that when she won the prize for best comedy writing for ABC show "Abbott Elementary." Brunson, 32, is the first Black woman to be nominated three times within the comedy category in the same year. She received nominations for writing, lead actress and series for the show that she created.

'Succession,' 'Ted Lasso' repeat as winners of top Emmy awards

Media dynasty drama "Succession" and feel-good comedy "Ted Lasso" took the top trophies at the Emmy awards on Monday, and a "Squid Game" actor landed a major acting prize as Hollywood handed out the highest honors in television. "Succession" was named best drama series, an award the HBO show had won in 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted its production schedule. The show, which secured four trophies overall, tells the story of the wealthy and back-stabbing Roy family as members jockey for power.

Factbox-Key winners at the 2022 Emmy Awards

The Emmy awards, the highest honors in television, were handed out at a live ceremony in downtown Los Angeles on Monday.

Following is a list of winners in key categories.

Ohio man sentenced for threatening, stalking actress Eva LaRue

An Ohio man, who was accused of threatening and stalking television actress Eva LaRue and her daughter for 12 years, was sentenced to over three years in federal prison, prosecutors said. The 12-year campaign of harassment by James David Rogers, 58, of Ohio, via letters and phone calls included threats of torture, rape and death, prosecutors said in a statement. It lasted from March 2007 until the man's arrest in November 2019.

Duchess Meghan pauses Spotify podcast during mourning for Queen Elizabeth

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, has paused new episodes of her Spotify podcast during the official mourning period for Queen Elizabeth, according to an alert on the platform on Monday. Earlier in the day, her husband Prince Harry paid a highly personal tribute to the late queen, saying how he cherished the time he had spent with his grandmother and promising to honour his father King Charles as the new monarch.

Leading New Wave film director Jean-Luc Godard dies aged 91

Film director Jean-Luc Godard, the godfather of France's New Wave cinema who pushed cinematic boundaries and inspired iconoclastic directors decades after his 1960s heyday, died on Tuesday aged 91, his family and producers said. Godard was among the world's most acclaimed directors, known for such classics as "Breathless" and "Contempt", which broke with convention and helped kickstart a new way of filmmaking, with handheld camera work, jump cuts and existential dialogue.

German reboot of famous war novel premieres at Toronto film festival

German director Edward Berger said the world needed a reminder of the horrors of war as his remake of the anti-war classic "All Quiet On The Western Front" premiered at the 47th Toronto International Film Festival on Monday. It is the first German cinematic treatment of the epic 1928 novel by German author Erich Maria Remarque, which depicts the devastation of World War One from the perspective of a German soldier and helped to change the narrative around the glorification of war.

Documentary on activist photographer wins rare top film prize at Venice

"All the Beauty and the Bloodshed", a documentary about U.S. photographer Nan Goldin and her fight against the wealthy Sackler family, won the top Golden Lion award at the Venice Film Festival on Saturday. Made by investigative journalist Laura Poitras, the film interweaves the remarkable story of Goldin's life with her campaign to hold the Sacklers and their pharmaceutical firm accountable for the U.S. opioid crisis.

Chinese actor Evan Li detained on suspicion of soliciting prostitutes - CCTV

Chinese actor Li Yifeng, who played former Communist Party leader Mao Zedong in a 2021 movie, was detained recently by Beijing police on suspicion of soliciting prostitutes, China's state broadcaster CCTV reported on Sunday. CCTV said it was citing a Beijing police statement on the agency's Weibo social media account on Sunday that it recently detained an actor with the surname Li for multiple instances of soliciting prostitutes. CCTV said it confirmed the person is Li Yifeng.

HBO reclaims its Emmy crown with 'Succession,' 'White Lotus' wins

The dysfunctional dynasty of "Succession," the teen drama "Euphoria" and a comedy series set in the fictional White Lotus resort helped propel HBO to the top of the Emmy Awards heap Monday, surpassing streaming rival Netflix Inc. The Warner Bros Discovery Inc division entered the night with the most nominations of any network or streaming service, with a total of 140 nominations for HBO and its companion online offering, HBO Max.

