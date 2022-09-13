No rules this time, says Salman Khan in new promo of 'Bigg Boss 16'

Left Menu

Bollywood actor Salman Khan is all set to return as the host of the 16th season of 'Bigg Boss'.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-09-2022 18:44 IST | Created: 13-09-2022 18:44 IST
Bigg Boss 16, Salman Khan (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood actor Salman Khan is all set to return as the host of the 16th season of 'Bigg Boss'. On Tuesday, the makers of one of the most controversial television reality shows, 'Bigg Boss Season 16' unveiled a new promo.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cib2uMxqZYM/ The behind-the-scenes video of the set and the 'Sultan' actor could be seen in a dapper look.

In the video, the crew could be seen working on the sets and Salman was heard saying, "Rule yeh hai ke koi rule nahi hai. There is always a first time and there is always the next time. This is Bigg Boss time." Taking to Instagram, Colors TV shared the promo, which they captioned, "No rules ke saath, this is BIGG BOSS TIME. Dekhiye #BiggBoss16 jald hi, sirf #Colors par!"

As soon as the video was posted, Bigg Boss fans flooded the comment section. One of the users, wrote, "Super excited for #bb16."

Another comment reads, "Can't wait." The first promo was recently shared with a glimpse of old contestants of different seasons including Gauahar Khan, Shilpa Shinde, Hina Khan, Tanisha Mukerjee, and audience famous Jodi Sidharth and Shehnaaz.

The scenes of late actor Siddharth and Shehnaaz in the promo left the fans emotional. Salman was also seen revealing a twist in the promo as he was heard saying that Bigg Boss himself will play this season.

Talking about this year's contestants, no name has surfaced so far. Looks like the makers are extra cautious about revealing contestants' names this year. If reports are to be believed, Shehnaaz Gill will be hosting 'Bigg Boss 16' with Salman Khan.

The official premiering date of 'Bigg Boss Season 16' is still awaited. Meanwhile, on the film front, Salman will be next seen in an upcoming action comedy film 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'alongside Pooja Hegde.

Apart from that, he also has 'Tiger 3' opposite Katrina Kaif, which is all set to hit the theatres on April 21, 2023. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

