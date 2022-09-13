New set of books introduces children to pioneering sports women

Publishing House AdiDev Press on Tuesday announced the release of a set of four books bringing to life the inspiring stories of four South Asian sports women, including the likes of athlete PT Usha and open water swimmer Bhakti Sharma.

The illustrated box set, ''Women in Sports'', is authored by Pune-based writer and poet Pervin Saket. It includes ''Adaptability'' with mountaineer Arunima Sinha, ''Resilience'' with open water swimmer Bhakti Sharma, ''Transformation'' with sharpshooters Chandro and Prakashi Tomar, and ''Trust'' with athlete PT Usha. The set is a part of the publishing house's 'Learning To Be' series, which previously released board books on the lives and philosophies of Indian saints and pioneering women in the field of science.

''I enjoyed working on the stories of these inspiring sports women. They illustrate the ways in which the human spirit can overcome all kinds of obstacles — including the body. These women have pushed themselves to not just win medals and accolades, but to overcome societal taboos and challenges. They are our hope and our pride,'' said Saket in a statement.

Her previously authored books are ''Urmila'', the retelling of a mythical tale of love and longing, and the poetry collection, ''A Tinge of Turmeric''.

Written in simple text, each book in the set has been illustrated by a different South Asian illustrator, allowing children to explore various visual styles. Also, each book ends with an inspirational message and has a historical timeline that showcases the journey of the protagonist.

''It is our hope that these books will inspire generations of youngsters to pursue their passions, overcome their fears and be ready to transform and adapt in the face of challenges,'' said Chitwan Mittal, founder and editorial director of AdiDev Press.

The set, priced at Rs 1,500, is currently available for sale across online and offline stores.

