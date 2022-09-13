Pen Studios to distribute Hindi version of 'Ponniyin Selvan - I' in north India

Pen Marudhar will distribute the Hindi dubbed version of director Mani Ratnam's highly anticipated magnum opus ''Ponniyin Selvan - I'' in north India, film producer Jayantilal Gada said on Tuesday.

Based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's 1955 Tamil novel, the upcoming historical drama is set to hit theatres on September 30.

Pen Marudhar, the distribution arm of Gada's Pen Studios, previously distributed blockbusters such as SS Rajamouli's ''RRR'', the Kamal Hassan-starrer ''Vikram'', and ''Sita Ramam'', fronted by Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur.

Gada, CM & MD of Pen Studios said, the team is thrilled to release Ratnam's movie to a larger audience in the Hindi-speaking belt.

'''PS-1' like 'RRR' is an event film mounted on a huge scale. These films are meant for a theatre-viewing experience and we are glad to be a part of this. We take pride in making this a larger release so it reaches more viewers who love our cinema,'' Gada said in a statement.

''Ponniyin Selvan'' is backed by Ratnam's production house Madras Talkies and Allirajah Subaskaran's banner Lyca Productions.

Ashish Singh, CEO, Lyca Productions, said they are glad to join hands with Pen Marudhar for the film.

''We are super excited to be associated with Pen Marudhar for the North India distribution of 'PS-1'. In Pen Marudhar, we have an experienced partner that is aligned with our vision and approach of taking our magnum opus PS-1 to the North India territories,'' added Singh.

''Ponniyin Selvan - I'' chronicles the story of the early days of Arulmozhivarman, a powerful king of the south who went on to become the great Chola emperor Rajaraja Chola I.

The film, also dubbed in Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam, stars Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Karthi, Trisha Krishnan, Prakash Raj, Jayaram, Jayam Ravi and Aishwarya Lekshmi, among others.

