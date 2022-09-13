Left Menu

HC junks PIL seeking ban on promotion of online gaming apps by Shah Rukh, Dhoni and others

PTI | Indore | Updated: 13-09-2022 19:41 IST | Created: 13-09-2022 19:41 IST
HC junks PIL seeking ban on promotion of online gaming apps by Shah Rukh, Dhoni and others
  • Country:
  • India

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has dismissed a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking a ban on the promotion of online gaming apps by Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan and cricketers M S Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Online gaming is ''not banned or prohibited'' in the state and whether to play these mobile-based games or not was a matter of ''self-restriction'', it said.

The order by a division bench of Justices Vivek Rusia and Amarnath Kesharwani, passed on September 5, became available on Tuesday.

“No writ can be issued against private persons like Khan, Dhoni, Kohli and Sharma for restraining them from doing any advertisement because it is their profession to earn money,” the bench ruled.

Also, the petition was being dismissed as the operators of mobile-based online gaming apps had not been made party to the litigation, said the court. Petitioner Vinod Kumar Dwivedi, a local lawyer, had prayed for restraining the four celebrities from promoting online games, saying that youths get addicted to these games and it affects their future.

The court, however, said it was a matter of ''self-restriction'' as ''anything done in excess in an uncontrolled manner becomes injurious to life.'' PTI HWP MAS KRK KRK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shikhar Dhawan to lead India in ODIs against South Africa: BCCI sources

Shikhar Dhawan to lead India in ODIs against South Africa: BCCI sources

 India
2
Tata Memorial Centre, doctors from 11 institutes develop low-cost clinical intervention for cancer treatment

Tata Memorial Centre, doctors from 11 institutes develop low-cost clinical i...

 India
3
This video from Webb zooms through space to reveal the Tarantula Nebula

This video from Webb zooms through space to reveal the Tarantula Nebula

 Global
4
Russian gas flows to Europe steady while Nord Stream 1 remains shut

Russian gas flows to Europe steady while Nord Stream 1 remains shut

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022