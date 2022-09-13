'So honoured', Northern Irish chocolatier's chocolate box handed to King Charles

King Charles was presented with a small tin of six different flavoured truffles on Tuesday when he arrived in Northern Ireland, a gift made by Geri Martin, a local chocolatier, who said she was "so honoured". Charles arrived in Northern Ireland earlier on Tuesday, leading the mourning for Queen Elizabeth in the four nations of the United Kingdon after her death last week in Scotland.

Martin, who made 50,000 chocolates for the Queen's Jubilee in June and has made some for Prince William and his wife Kate, said she had picked out the most popular chocolates, including a caramel one featuring local Mussenden sea salt harvested just off Castlerock, a seaside village in Northern Ireland. "They are getting a taste of what people from Northern Ireland choose," said Martin, owner and chief chocolatier The Chocolate Manor in Castlerock.

"Oh my goodness I feel so honoured. It is really lovely to have a small part to play in this historical day in Northern Ireland." The chocolates were presented to Charles in a small tin as he stepped of his royal jet in Belfast.

