Left Menu

'So honoured', Northern Irish chocolatier's chocolate box handed to King Charles

King Charles was presented with a small tin of six different flavoured truffles on Tuesday when he arrived in Northern Ireland, a gift made by Geri Martin, a local chocolatier, who said she was "so honoured".

Reuters | Belfast | Updated: 13-09-2022 19:55 IST | Created: 13-09-2022 19:55 IST
'So honoured', Northern Irish chocolatier's chocolate box handed to King Charles
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

King Charles was presented with a small tin of six different flavoured truffles on Tuesday when he arrived in Northern Ireland, a gift made by Geri Martin, a local chocolatier, who said she was "so honoured". Charles arrived in Northern Ireland earlier on Tuesday, leading the mourning for Queen Elizabeth in the four nations of the United Kingdon after her death last week in Scotland.

Martin, who made 50,000 chocolates for the Queen's Jubilee in June and has made some for Prince William and his wife Kate, said she had picked out the most popular chocolates, including a caramel one featuring local Mussenden sea salt harvested just off Castlerock, a seaside village in Northern Ireland. "They are getting a taste of what people from Northern Ireland choose," said Martin, owner and chief chocolatier The Chocolate Manor in Castlerock.

"Oh my goodness I feel so honoured. It is really lovely to have a small part to play in this historical day in Northern Ireland." The chocolates were presented to Charles in a small tin as he stepped of his royal jet in Belfast.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shikhar Dhawan to lead India in ODIs against South Africa: BCCI sources

Shikhar Dhawan to lead India in ODIs against South Africa: BCCI sources

 India
2
Tata Memorial Centre, doctors from 11 institutes develop low-cost clinical intervention for cancer treatment

Tata Memorial Centre, doctors from 11 institutes develop low-cost clinical i...

 India
3
This video from Webb zooms through space to reveal the Tarantula Nebula

This video from Webb zooms through space to reveal the Tarantula Nebula

 Global
4
Russian gas flows to Europe steady while Nord Stream 1 remains shut

Russian gas flows to Europe steady while Nord Stream 1 remains shut

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022