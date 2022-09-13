Left Menu

Queen's coffin leaves Edinburgh cathedral for London return

PTI | Edinburgh | Updated: 13-09-2022 21:04 IST | Created: 13-09-2022 21:04 IST
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II was carried out of St. Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh on Tuesday to begin her final journey through Scotland to a Royal Air Force plane that will carry her back to London.

A bagpiper played as the flag-draped coffin was carried out of the cathedral and crowds again lined the Royal Mile through the historic heart of Edinburgh to watch as the coffin, accompanied by the queen's daughter, Princess Anne, was driven away.

Thousands of people filed silently past the coffin as it lay in the cathedral for 24 hours after being brought to Edinburgh from the queen's beloved Balmoral Estate, where she died Thursday at age 96, ending her 70-year reign.

Thousands of people filed silently past the coffin as it lay in the cathedral for 24 hours after being brought to Edinburgh from the queen's beloved Balmoral Estate, where she died Thursday at age 96, ending her 70-year reign.

King Charles III departed Belfast to receive his mother's coffin in London, where it will stay overnight at Buckingham Palace. The coffin will be taken Wednesday to the Houses of Parliament, where it will lie in state for four days before Monday's funeral.

