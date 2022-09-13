Indian-origin artists create giant mural tribute to Queen in London

Two Indian-origin artists from west London are working on a giant mural of Queen Elizabeth II as a tribute to the late monarch who passed away aged 96 in Scotland last week.

Jignesh and Yash Patel have been working on the community project since the news of the 96-year-old Queen's death broke on Thursday, which will be visible from a distance in the Hounslow area of west London. An Indian Diaspora in UK (IDUK) group is supporting their project with an online fundraiser on the Go Fund Me website, which has already raised donations of over GBP 1,000.

''This artwork will not only give tribute to the Queen but also will be a piece of art that will be enjoyed by thousands of people across the UK for many years to come,” IDUK said.

''Jignesh and Yash Patel are renowned artists who have five Guinness World Records such as the world’s largest bubble wrap painting, which they created in the year 2021 by filling 200,000 bubbles to set a new world record. The duo is very active in various charity and community projects via their art,” the group said.

The mural is being created on a two-floored building on Kingsley Road area of Hounslow east as a portrait of Queen Elizabeth II. The artists, who have also painted a large mural of Dutch impressionist artist Van Gogh in the area, said they have been wanting to cover their street with murals to uplift the area.

''It was only right that we show our tribute to Her Majesty the Queen with the one skill we are good at,” said Yash Patel.

He said the project has also brought together people of the local area and has been a “collective community effort” with the local councillors also on board.

“An excellent project and a worthy cause,” one Go Fund Me contributor said in a message with his donation.

“Your efforts towards a better community and your commitments are worth praising,” added another.

The Queen’s coffin arrives at Buckingham Palace in London on Tuesday evening before being taken in procession to Westminster Hall for Lying-in-State from Wednesday until the late monarch's state funeral on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)