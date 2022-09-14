Left Menu

Based on suicide note, police file case against woman's husband, 7 other relatives

PTI | Thane | Updated: 14-09-2022 00:06 IST | Created: 14-09-2022 00:06 IST
Based on a purported suicide note found with a 38-year-old housewife who hanged herself two days ago at Dombivili in Thane district, police have registered a case against her husband and seven members of his family, including in-laws, an official said on Tuesday.

The accused, originally hailing from Jalgaon in north Maharashtra, have been charged with abetment to suicide and other offences, he said.

An official from the Manpada police station of Dombivili in the Kalyan division said based on a complaint by the 71-year-old father of the deceased woman, the police have registered the case against the eight under IPC sections 306 (abetment of suicide), 377 (unnatural offences), 498A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) and 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), among others.

No arrest has been made so far, he said.

The police said the deceased got married to one Dinesh Sriram Patil way back in 2004.

According to the complaint, since 2008 the woman had been subjected to mental and physical harassment by her in-laws and other family members for some reason or the other.

The victim's in-laws also doubted her character, it said.

Fed up with the constant harassment, the woman hanged herself at her husband's home in Dombivili on September 11, the police said.

The next day the police found a suicide note in her clothes and registered the case.

However, the police have not revealed the content of the suicide note.

