Left Menu

Maha: 4 sadhus beaten up on suspicion of being child-lifters in Sangli

It escalated quickly and the sadhus were allegedly beaten up with sticks by locals, the official said.A police team reached the spot and found the sadhus were members of an akhada in Uttar Pradesh, he said.

PTI | Sangli | Updated: 14-09-2022 08:57 IST | Created: 14-09-2022 08:57 IST
Maha: 4 sadhus beaten up on suspicion of being child-lifters in Sangli
  • Country:
  • India

Four sadhus were allegedly assaulted by a mob in Maharashtra's Sangli district on suspicion of being child-lifters, police said.

The sadhus (religious ascetics), however, lodged no complaint over the incident which took place on Tuesday, even as its video went viral.

The incident took place at Lavanga village in Jat tehsil when the four men hailing from Uttar Pradesh were heading towards the temple town of Pandharpur from Bijapur in Karnataka in a car.

They had halted at a temple in the village on Monday. While resuming the journey on Tuesday, they asked a boy for directions, a police official said.

This led some locals to suspect that they were part of criminal gangs which abduct children.

''There was an argument. It escalated quickly and the sadhus were allegedly beaten up with sticks by locals,'' the official said.

A police team reached the spot and found the sadhus were members of an 'akhada' in Uttar Pradesh, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. considers China sanctions to deter Taiwan action; Taiwan presses EU

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. considers China sanctions to deter Taiwan action; Taiwan pres...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. abortion clinic moves up the street to escape one state's ban; Fight against AIDS, TB and malaria bounced back post-COVID - but not enough and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. abortion clinic moves up the street to escape one ...

 Global
3
Several anti-cancer drugs, antibiotics to become more affordable

Several anti-cancer drugs, antibiotics to become more affordable

 India
4
Mysterious diamonds formed after a dwarf planet collided with large asteroid about 4.5 billion years ago

Mysterious diamonds formed after a dwarf planet collided with large asteroid...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022