Left Menu

Two friends commit suicide in 1-hour span in Pune

PTI | Pune | Updated: 14-09-2022 14:25 IST | Created: 14-09-2022 14:18 IST
Two friends commit suicide in 1-hour span in Pune
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two 19-year-old women, both childhood friends and living in the same building in Pune, allegedly committed suicide within a span of an hour, police said on Wednesday.

The incidents took place on Tuesday evening in Shewalwadi area of Hadapsar town here in Maharashtra, they said.

One of the women allegedly hanged herself in the bedroom of her residence at around 6.30 pm, police inspector Arvind Gokule said. ''While the body was being sent for post-mortem in an ambulance, the deceased's childhood friend jumped to death from the terrace of the four-storey building around 7.30 pm,'' he said.

One of them was a commerce student and the other was pursuing an animation course, police said.

No suicide note was found and the reasons behind their extreme step were not yet known, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. considers China sanctions to deter Taiwan action; Taiwan presses EU

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. considers China sanctions to deter Taiwan action; Taiwan pres...

 Global
2
Several anti-cancer drugs, antibiotics to become more affordable

Several anti-cancer drugs, antibiotics to become more affordable

 India
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. abortion clinic moves up the street to escape one state's ban; Fight against AIDS, TB and malaria bounced back post-COVID - but not enough and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. abortion clinic moves up the street to escape one ...

 Global
4
Mysterious diamonds formed after a dwarf planet collided with large asteroid about 4.5 billion years ago

Mysterious diamonds formed after a dwarf planet collided with large asteroid...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022