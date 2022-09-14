Singer Shailendra, musicians Anand-Milind to get Lata Mangeshkar Award on her birth anniversary

Left Menu

PTI | Indore | Updated: 14-09-2022 14:51 IST | Created: 14-09-2022 14:51 IST
Noted playback singer Shailendra Singh and music composer duo Anand-Milind will be conferred with the National Lata Mangeshkar Award on September 28, the birth anniversary of the late singer, at her birthplace Indore in Madhya Pradesh, an administration official said on Wednesday.

The award is given annually by the Madhya Pradesh culture department to promote excellence in the field of music. It carries a cash prize of Rs two lakh and a citation.

Shailendra Singh, who is known for his distinct voice and sang many of the popular numbers in 1970s and 80s, will be given the Lata Mangeshkar Award for the year 2019.

Anand-Milind, who have composed music for more than 200 films, will be conferred with the prestigious award for the year 2020, the official said.

The Madhya Pradesh government last time organised the Lata Mangeshkar Award function on February 7, 2020. It could not be held after that due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar was born in Indore on September 28, 1929. She passed away in Mumbai on February 6, 2022.

Earlier, noted artists including Naushad, Kishore Kumar and Asha Bhosle were conferred with this award.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

