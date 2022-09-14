Left Menu

Jacob Lofland roped in for key role in 'Joker: Folie a Deux'

Mud actor Jacob Lofland is set to star in Joker Folie a Deux, directed by Todd Phillips.The movie is a follow-up to the 2019 blockbuster Joker, starring Joaquin Phoenix in the role of Arthur Fleck aka The Joker, the iconic nemesis of the DC superhero Batman.According to entertainment website The Hollywood Reporter, details of Loflands character are under wraps.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 14-09-2022 15:30 IST | Created: 14-09-2022 15:30 IST

''Mud'' actor Jacob Lofland is set to star in ''Joker: Folie a Deux'', directed by Todd Phillips.

The movie is a follow-up to the 2019 blockbuster ''Joker'', starring Joaquin Phoenix in the role of Arthur Fleck aka The Joker, the iconic nemesis of the DC superhero Batman.

According to entertainment website The Hollywood Reporter, details of Lofland's character are under wraps. The film is said to be set in part in Arkham Asylum, the medical facility frequented by many of Batman's villains in the comics.

Phoenix and Phillips are back in their respective roles for the new project. Phillips is co-writing the screenplay with Scott Silver.

Lady Gaga, Brendan Gleeson, and Catherine Keener also round out the cast of the upcoming movie.

Studio Warner Bros has set October 4, 2024 as the release date for ''Joker: Folie a Deux''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

