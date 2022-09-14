ICC T20 Rankings: Kohli jumps to 15th; Surkyakumar 4th

Left Menu

Star India batter Virat Kohli jumped 14 spots to be ranked 15th in the latest ICC T20 Internationals batting rankings after a fine show at the recently-concluded Asia Cup.Kohli made handsome gains after he produced a dominant batting display 276 runs in five matches in the continental tournament held in UAE that also saw him scoring his first international century in almost three years.

Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav. (Photo- Virat Kohli Twitter) Image Credit: ANI
Kohli made handsome gains after he produced a dominant batting display (276 runs in five matches) in the continental tournament held in UAE that also saw him scoring his first international century in almost three years. Middle-order batter Suryakumar Yadav continued to remain the best-placed Indian batter as he held on to the fourth spot with 755 points in the batting list headed by Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan (810).

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma also held on to his 14th position in the list with 606 points.

On the list for bowlers, India pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar dropped a place to be ranked seventh while spinners Ravichandran Ashwin (up nine places to 41st) and Axar Patel (up 14 places to 57th) have also made notable gains. The Pakistani bowling duo of Haris Rauf (up nine places to 25th) and Mohammad Nawaz (up seven places to 34th) were the biggest gainers after their strong performances in the Asia Cup.

However, the bowling chart is still headed by Ausstralia pacer Josh Hazlewood with 792 points followed by South African Tabraiz Shamsi (716) and England's Adil Rashid (702).

Meanwhile, Afghanistan's Mohammad Nabi has conceded the top place for all-rounders to Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hassan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

