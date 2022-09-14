Cobra Kai Season 6 updates: Netflix is still silent but did creators already film some scenes?

Cobra Kai, the martial art drama premiered its Season 5 on September 9. Now fans are waiting for any updates on Cobra Kai Season 6, but Netflix hasn't yet announced one more season of The Karate Kid series.

Writer and producer Jon Hurwitz tweeted in July 2022, "All I can say is that we expect more Cobra Kai to come and that the Miyagiverse is far from finished."

Meanwhile, actor Ralph Maccio said to Comic Book that they've some spare footage for Cobra Kai Season 6, meaning that Cobra Kai is likely to return soon. The actor said, "There's stuff that they wrote in Season Three that didn't happen until Season Four, 'cause there wasn't any more room in Season Three. There's stuff that was in Season Five that we know we shot that is being held for the future if we get that green light, so there's more to come, we hope."

Cobra Kai Season 6 is likely to resolve a few unanswered questions. John Kreese, who was possibly killed in a prison fight, but later it was told that his death was fake news, and he escaped from the prison.

Cobra Kai Season 5 ends with Cobra Kai abandoning Silver, who is arrested on a litany of charges, aided by Stingray revealing the truth about the attack on him. Tory and Robby reconcile, as do Sam and Miguel, who confess their love for each other. As everyone celebrates, Kreese runs from the prison. Besides, Chozen seems to be in love with Kumiko which is revealed through a telephonic conversation.

Though there are several possibilities for Cobra Kai Season 6, still we have to wait for the official announcement. Some fans might remember that Netflix went on to announce the making of season 5 even before season 4 was released. The co-creator of the series Jon Hurwitz stated that they always planned to have six seasons to complete the series.

In a recent interview with Games Rader, Jon Hurwitz said "We have filmed nothing that's in season six. There may have been some things filmed in season five that got cut out of the season. Some of those character or story moments may appear in a future season." Hurwitz, however, clarified, "But there were no actual scenes filmed for season six."

Executive producer and co-creator Hayden Schlossberg added, "There's no official response to that right now, except we have lots of ideas. There's time and places to make official things, we're not at that place right now."

"It's always starting from a place of: how do we take it to the next level while staying true to the original movie?" Schlossberg said to Games Rader.

"I use the Rocky movies as a comparison – there's always some new angle, something that feels bigger, or going back to the roots of what it is. But you know what you're gonna get: you're gonna get awesome montages, Johnny being amazing, and the soap opera has some really big moments still to come."

Cobra Kai is available now on Netflix!

