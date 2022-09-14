Left Menu

5 held for ransacking food joint named after Periyar in TN

PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 14-09-2022 17:17 IST | Created: 14-09-2022 16:47 IST
5 held for ransacking food joint named after Periyar in TN
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Five members of a fringe Hindu outfit were on Wednesday arrested for ransacking a newly opened food joint here, named after social reformer E V Ramasamy, also known as Periyar, and injuring two people.

According to police, the members objected to opening the eatery named after Periyar in Kannarpalayam in the city, claiming that he was 'anti-Hindu' and damaged the property. The gang also attacked the owner of the joint and her son.

Both have been admitted to a private hospital at Karamadai, 35 kms from here.

Based on a complaint, five people were arrested and search was on to nab two others, they said.

Several organisations have condemned the incident and demanded stringent action against the culprits.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. considers China sanctions to deter Taiwan action; Taiwan presses EU

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. considers China sanctions to deter Taiwan action; Taiwan pres...

 Global
2
Several anti-cancer drugs, antibiotics to become more affordable

Several anti-cancer drugs, antibiotics to become more affordable

 India
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. abortion clinic moves up the street to escape one state's ban; Fight against AIDS, TB and malaria bounced back post-COVID - but not enough and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. abortion clinic moves up the street to escape one ...

 Global
4
Mysterious diamonds formed after a dwarf planet collided with large asteroid about 4.5 billion years ago

Mysterious diamonds formed after a dwarf planet collided with large asteroid...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022