Left Menu

UP: Group of men handed over to police for offering namaz on roadside, released

A group of men from West Bengal were handed over to police by Vishwa Hindu Parishad members here for allegedly offering namaz on the roadside.The incident took place on Sunday evening but came to light after its videos surfaced on social media on Tues day.

PTI | Saharanpur | Updated: 14-09-2022 17:21 IST | Created: 14-09-2022 17:21 IST
UP: Group of men handed over to police for offering namaz on roadside, released
  • Country:
  • India

A group of men from West Bengal were handed over to police by Vishwa Hindu Parishad members here for allegedly offering namaz on the roadside.

The incident took place on Sunday evening but came to light after its videos surfaced on social media on Tues day. The group was on its way to Rajasthan’s Ajmer. Additional Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Vajpayee told PTI on Wednesday, ''Eighteen people who were on their way to Ajmer were brought to the Tilhar police station on Sunday night with the complaint that they were offering namaz on the roadside. They were released after receiving an apology in writing and issuing a challan.'' Meanwhile, local VHP leader Rajesh Awasthi who reported the matter to police said, ''I was on my way to some place when I saw some men offering namaz on the roadside.'' Awasthi said he told them that they are in Yogi Adityanath-ruled Uttar Pradesh, where offering namaz in the open is prohibited. In a video that surfaced on social media, the VHP members can be heard asking some passengers of a bus to hold their ears and apologise. The bus with all its passengers later left for Ajmer after the incident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. considers China sanctions to deter Taiwan action; Taiwan presses EU

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. considers China sanctions to deter Taiwan action; Taiwan pres...

 Global
2
Several anti-cancer drugs, antibiotics to become more affordable

Several anti-cancer drugs, antibiotics to become more affordable

 India
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. abortion clinic moves up the street to escape one state's ban; Fight against AIDS, TB and malaria bounced back post-COVID - but not enough and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. abortion clinic moves up the street to escape one ...

 Global
4
Mysterious diamonds formed after a dwarf planet collided with large asteroid about 4.5 billion years ago

Mysterious diamonds formed after a dwarf planet collided with large asteroid...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022