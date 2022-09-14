Jacob Elordi to play next 'Elvis Presley' in new Sofia Coppola film 'Priscilla'

'The Kissing Booth' star Jacob Elordi has been cast as Elvis Presley in the upcoming Sofia Coppola film 'Priscilla,' and is cast alongside Cailee Spaeny, who will play Priscilla Presley. According to Fox News, the movie will detail Priscilla's intimate relationship with Elvis and is based on her 1985 memoir 'Elvis & Me.' The book went on to achieve popularity on a global scale and became a 'New York Times' bestseller.

Following 'On the Rocks' and 'The Bling Ring,' 'Priscilla' is Coppola and A24's third joint production. The partners are also working on a television series adaption of "The Custom of the Country" by Edith Wharton. Coppola will reunite for the film with some of her longstanding associates, including production designer Tamara Deverell, editor Sarah Flack, cinematographer Philippe Le Sourd, and costume designer Stacey Battat.

