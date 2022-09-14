Left Menu

Reuters | Lausanne | Updated: 14-09-2022
Swiss unveil bust of late Thai king Bhumibol
Swiss officials on Wednesday unveiled a bust of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej, who died in 2016 at the age of 88, at the Thai pavilion in a park overlooking Lake Geneva in Lausanne in western Switzerland.

The bust is a gift from an alumni association of Thai students in Switzerland to honour the memory of the late king who studied and lived in the canton of Vaud and "helped establish friendly links between the peoples of Switzerland and Thailand", cantonal authorities said.

The late king's daughter was present at the ceremony.

