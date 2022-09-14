College student arrested for stalking, assaulting schoolgirl in Gurugram

A 19-year-old college student was arrested for allegedly blackmailing and sexually assaulting a Class 11 student of a reputed private school of the city, police here said.

The matter was booked at Women Police Station-West under various sections of the IPC and POCSO Act. According to the complaint filed by the father of the victim, a 16-year-old girl, her daughter had struck a friendship with a senior student in her school a few months back.

They used to talk often and after passing from the school, the accused went to college but continued talking to the girl and gradually started stalking her, he said. “As my daughter told me, the accused during a conversation got a nude photo of my daughter on WhatsApp. After that he started blackmailing her on the basis of this photo and pressured her to call and meet him.

“When he met her her sexually assaulted her, and when my daughter resisted his advances, the accused beat her up,” read the complaint, according to police.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against the accused under sections 323 (causing hurt), 354-D (stalking), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of IPC and Section 6 of POCSO act.

“We have nabbed the accused and are questioning him,” said Inspector Poonam, SHO, Women Police Station (West).

