Hrithik Roshan's birthday wish for his niece is all things love

Superstar Hrithik Roshan, on Wednesday, penned a beautiful wish for his niece Suranika on her birthday. Taking to Instagram, Hrithik wrote, "Thank you for being born as my family. But in a different world, if you were not and we met as strangers, I'd definitely want to be your friend! Happy birthday beautiful Suranika. Love you!"

Alongside the adorable note, the 'Krrish' actor dropped a string of images of Suranika with his girlfriend, actor Saba Azad, mother Pinky Roshan, ex-wife Sussanne Khan and their children, Hrehaan and Hridhaan. In one photo, Hrithik and Sussanne pose in the snow with Suranika, and in one, Saba is seen with Suranika and Hrithik's family members.

Suranika is the daughter of Hrithik's sister Sunaina. Meanwhile, on the work front, Hrithik is busy promoting 'Vikram Vedha', which also stars Saif Ali Khan.

'Vikram Vedha' is an official Hindi remake of a Tamil film with the same title, which starred R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. The story of 'Vikram Vedha' is full of twists and turns, as a tough cop Vikram (Saif Ali Khan) sets out to track and chase a dreaded gangster Vedha (Hrithik Roshan). What unfolds is a cat-and-mouse chase, where Vedha - a master storyteller helps Vikram peel back layers through a series of stories leading to thought-provoking moral ambiguities. The film is set to hit the theatres on September 30. Radhika Apte is also a part of 'Vikram Vedha'. (ANI)

