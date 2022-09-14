Shah Rukh Khan cheers for wife Gauri as she launches her decor show

Left Menu

Interior designer Gauri Khan is all set to come up with her decor show and her biggest cheerleader, her husband Shah Rukh Khan is leaving no chance to promote the project.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 14-09-2022 22:37 IST | Created: 14-09-2022 22:37 IST
Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Interior designer Gauri Khan is all set to come up with her decor show and her biggest cheerleader, her husband Shah Rukh Khan is leaving no chance to promote the project. On Wednesday, Shah Rukh took to Instagram and shared a promo video of Gauri's upcoming show 'Dream Homes With Gauri Khan'.

In the video, Gauri is seen working on different celebrity houses and giving them a makeover. https://www.instagram.com/p/CieiTVmobMU/?hl=en

"#DreamHomesWithGauriKhan. Coming soon on @mirchiplus App & YouTube Channel from 16th September 2022," SRK captioned the clip. Lauding Shah Rukh for sharing the video, one user commented, "couple goals."

"Best husband ever," another one wrote. Gauri also shared a post announcing the arrival of the show and wrote on Twitter, "A project close to my heart. Hours of designing and giving a dream makeover. It's been quite a journey! Catch all the fun - #Kurlon Presents #DreamHomes... a first of a kind show on interiors. Coming soon only on @MirchiPlus App & Youtube Channel from 16th September 2022."

In the show, Gauri will be seen redesigning and renovating some of her celebrity friends' houses, including the likes of Katrina Kaif, Malaika Arora, Manish Malhotra, Farah Khan and filmmaker Kabir Khan. The show marks Gauri's television foray. Apart from being a designer, Gauri is also a producer. She has been credited as a producer in several Hindi movies, including Main Hoon Na, Om Shanti Om, Darlings and Chennai Express. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

