Left Menu

Britney Spears cries on camera in social media dance video

American singer-songwriter Britney Spears burst into tears while dancing in a video posted on her social media, just before she uploaded photos celebrating the birthdays of her estranged sons.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 15-09-2022 08:07 IST | Created: 15-09-2022 08:07 IST
Britney Spears cries on camera in social media dance video
Britney Spears (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

American singer-songwriter Britney Spears burst into tears while dancing in a video posted on her social media, just before she uploaded photos celebrating the birthdays of her estranged sons. According to Page Six, Spears shared the video on her Instagram handle and it was captioned, "It's been a while since I've cried on camera. It's not a breakdown assholes, it's a release that I've needed for a very long time now. Spiritual experience for sure!!! I think I need to do that way more!!! Psss... bawling."

Though the post wasn't out of the ordinary for the pop star, who frequently posts videos of herself busting a move but upon twirling several times in the clip, Spears began to crumble and started crying. Despite the claims that she wasn't having a "breakdown," several fans were left concerned for her well-being. "This woman needs help before it's too late," one concerned fan commented on the post, adding, "if you love this woman stop encouraging this behaviour, reported Page Six."

A second person agreed writing, "Oh Brit. You really need help. And no I'm not a hater for saying that on the contrary, we want her well-being and she needs help processing her ordeal. I feel like she has no one." However, there were also fans who praised Spears for showing her raw emotions and letting herself release her feelings. "If we don't release our tears they build up and are stored as pain. I am in awe of how you process your emotions so gracefully," someone said.

This post from Spears came hours before she shared one to wish a happy birthday to her estranged sons Sean Preston and Jayden James, amid family tensions. As per Page Six, her ex-husband Kevin Federline revealed last month that their kids have chosen not to see their mother in months because they are embarrassed by the naked content she's been posting on the internet since the termination of her conservatorship. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Just released: NASA's Hubble snaps this spectacular spiral galaxy about 180 million light-years away

Just released: NASA's Hubble snaps this spectacular spiral galaxy about 180 ...

 Global
2
OnePlus Nord CE 2 update brings September security patch; adds Jio to support 5G

OnePlus Nord CE 2 update brings September security patch; adds Jio to suppor...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: China reports 1,062 new coronavirus cases in mainland on Sept 13; Cholera outbreak in Syria poses serious threat - U.N. and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 1,062 new coronavirus cases in mainland o...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Singapore grants interim approval for Moderna's bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccine; Half a million Somali children face hunger in world's worst famine this century and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore grants interim approval for Moderna's bivalen...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022