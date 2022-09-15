Left Menu

Jimmy Kimmel reveals how Andrew Garfield turned into real-life 'Spider-Man' at 2022 Emmys

American comedian and TV host Jimmy Kimmel recently showered praises on Andrew Garfield while revealing how the actor turned into real-life 'Spider-Man' by saving him at the 2022 Emmys.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 15-09-2022 08:13 IST | Created: 15-09-2022 08:13 IST
Jimmy Kimmel and Andrew Garfield (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

American comedian and TV host Jimmy Kimmel recently showered praises on Andrew Garfield while revealing how the actor turned into real-life 'Spider-Man' by saving him at the 2022 Emmys. According to E! News, Jimmy Kimmel during the opening monologue of his late-night show shared how Andrew ended up swooping in to prevent a potentially dangerous situation.

He said that at the start of the award show, there was a musical number featuring TV show theme songs. During the performance, music from 'Game of Thrones' came on and dancers with spears appeared. "About halfway through the dance, the tip of one of the spears comes flying off the handle straight at us at our table," said Jimmy, who shared an Emmys table with Andrew, Amanda Seyfried and Jeremy Allen White, reported E! News.

He continued, "Out of nowhere, and I swear to God this happened, Andrew Garfield lunges forward and snatches it out of the air, like Spider-Man." "Like he might be really Spider-Man. Just as Spider-Man would have done were he in an undercover situation," Jimmy said of the actor, who was nominated for best actor in a limited series for his role in 'Under the Banner of Heaven'.

He then poked fun at the situation, sharing that Andrew's "shirt came open" and his "wife almost had to be resuscitated." Though the moment was not aired, Jimmy did manage to get a shot of Andrew and himself, along with the infamous spear. "Well, here I am with the superhero who saved our lives. With great power, comes great reflexes" Kimmel said, as per E! News (ANI)

