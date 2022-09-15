Wendy Williams enters wellness facility to manage health issues

American TV host Wendy Williams has entered a wellness facility in order to seek help to manage her overall health issues, according to a publicist. As per The Hollywood Reporter, Williams' representative said, "She is taking some time to focus on her health and wellness as she prepares for a major comeback for the next level in her career with The Wendy Experience Podcast."

They added, "Ms. Williams is being treated by a team of some of the best doctors in the world. We ask for your prayers and well wishes during this time." In 2021, the TV host stepped away from 'The Wendy Williams Show', the syndicated talk show that made her a household name, citing an array of health issues, including Graves' disease and lymphedema, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

Following Williams' departure, a rotating array of fill-ins sat in her iconic purple chair until Debmar-Mercury, the show's producer, announced Sherri Shepherd would become a full-time replacement. In addition to her health battles, Wendy also is involved in a legal dispute with Wells Fargo. In a letter to the court obtained by People Magazine, she claimed the bank "denied (her) any access, whether online or otherwise, to her financial accounts, assets, and statements" for more than two weeks.

The documents stated that Wells Fargo had "several million dollars" of Wendy's funds in its possession. The bank, in its filings to the court, said it froze the funds because "Wells Fargo has strong reason to believe that (Wendy) is the victim of undue influence and financial exploitation." It does not specify who or what is exploiting or unduly influencing Williams. (ANI)

