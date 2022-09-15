Left Menu

Wendy Williams enters wellness facility to manage health issues

American TV host Wendy Williams has entered a wellness facility in order to seek help to manage her overall health issues, according to a publicist.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 15-09-2022 08:14 IST | Created: 15-09-2022 08:14 IST
Wendy Williams enters wellness facility to manage health issues
Wendy Williams (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

American TV host Wendy Williams has entered a wellness facility in order to seek help to manage her overall health issues, according to a publicist. As per The Hollywood Reporter, Williams' representative said, "She is taking some time to focus on her health and wellness as she prepares for a major comeback for the next level in her career with The Wendy Experience Podcast."

They added, "Ms. Williams is being treated by a team of some of the best doctors in the world. We ask for your prayers and well wishes during this time." In 2021, the TV host stepped away from 'The Wendy Williams Show', the syndicated talk show that made her a household name, citing an array of health issues, including Graves' disease and lymphedema, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

Following Williams' departure, a rotating array of fill-ins sat in her iconic purple chair until Debmar-Mercury, the show's producer, announced Sherri Shepherd would become a full-time replacement. In addition to her health battles, Wendy also is involved in a legal dispute with Wells Fargo. In a letter to the court obtained by People Magazine, she claimed the bank "denied (her) any access, whether online or otherwise, to her financial accounts, assets, and statements" for more than two weeks.

The documents stated that Wells Fargo had "several million dollars" of Wendy's funds in its possession. The bank, in its filings to the court, said it froze the funds because "Wells Fargo has strong reason to believe that (Wendy) is the victim of undue influence and financial exploitation." It does not specify who or what is exploiting or unduly influencing Williams. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Just released: NASA's Hubble snaps this spectacular spiral galaxy about 180 million light-years away

Just released: NASA's Hubble snaps this spectacular spiral galaxy about 180 ...

 Global
2
OnePlus Nord CE 2 update brings September security patch; adds Jio to support 5G

OnePlus Nord CE 2 update brings September security patch; adds Jio to suppor...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: China reports 1,062 new coronavirus cases in mainland on Sept 13; Cholera outbreak in Syria poses serious threat - U.N. and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 1,062 new coronavirus cases in mainland o...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Singapore grants interim approval for Moderna's bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccine; Half a million Somali children face hunger in world's worst famine this century and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore grants interim approval for Moderna's bivalen...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022