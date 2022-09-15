Left Menu

Prajakta Koli, Rohit Saraf's 'Mismatched' S2 to come out in October on Netflix

Popular Netflix series Mismatched will return with its second season on October 14, the streaming service announced Wednesday.Based on Sandhya Menons 2017 novel When Dimple Met Rishi, the show is headlined by Prajakta Koli and Rohit Saraf.Mismatched follows Rishi Saraf, a die-hard romantic who believes in traditional ways of dating, who falls for Dimple Koli, a gamer, and eventually wants to marry her.We have a date for our next non-date. Mismatched season two arrives on 14th October

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-09-2022 12:08 IST | Created: 15-09-2022 12:08 IST
Popular Netflix series ''Mismatched'' will return with its second season on October 14, the streaming service announced Wednesday.

Based on Sandhya Menon’s 2017 novel ''When Dimple Met Rishi'', the show is headlined by Prajakta Koli and Rohit Saraf.

''Mismatched'' follows Rishi (Saraf), a die-hard romantic who believes in traditional ways of dating, who falls for Dimple (Koli), a gamer, and eventually wants to marry her.

''We have a date for our next non-date. 'Mismatched' season two arrives on 14th October! #MismatchedOnNetflix'' the streamer tweeted along with a video, featuring the show's two lead stars.

''Mismatched'' is directed by ''Karwaan'' helmer Akarsh Khurana and Nipun Dharmadhikari, known for co-hosting the YouTube talk show ''Casting Couch With Amey & Nipun''.

Khurana also serves as a showrunner for the series.

Gazal Dhaliwal, best known for the Sonam Kapoor Ahuja-starrer ''Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga'', penned the first season of the series.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

