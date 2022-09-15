Prajakta Koli, Rohit Saraf's 'Mismatched' S2 to come out in October on Netflix

Popular Netflix series ''Mismatched'' will return with its second season on October 14, the streaming service announced Wednesday.

Based on Sandhya Menon’s 2017 novel ''When Dimple Met Rishi'', the show is headlined by Prajakta Koli and Rohit Saraf.

''Mismatched'' follows Rishi (Saraf), a die-hard romantic who believes in traditional ways of dating, who falls for Dimple (Koli), a gamer, and eventually wants to marry her.

''We have a date for our next non-date. 'Mismatched' season two arrives on 14th October! #MismatchedOnNetflix'' the streamer tweeted along with a video, featuring the show's two lead stars.

Saraf said he is looking forward to the premiere of the second season.

''I'm so happy that we are finally announcing the dates. Shooting season 1 was fun but shooting season 2 was much more meaningful for me because I knew how much the audience wanted it. These last 2 years, mismatched has received a lot of love so I am very excited for the fans to see season 2,'' the actor said in a statement.

''Mismatched'' is directed by ''Karwaan'' helmer Akarsh Khurana and Nipun Dharmadhikari, known for co-hosting the YouTube talk show ''Casting Couch With Amey & Nipun''.

Khurana also serves as a showrunner for the series.

Gazal Dhaliwal, best known for the Sonam Kapoor Ahuja-starrer ''Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga'', penned the first season of the series.

