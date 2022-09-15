Left Menu

A woman who went to dry clothes on the roof while fending off a monkey attack

A 57-year-old woman was killed after falling off a roof while fending off a monkey attack here, police sources said on Thursday. Munnis husband, Kamal Khan, said his neighbour was also attacked by the monkeys in a similar manner a few days ago.He added that the local residents had approached the authorities seeking respite from the monkey menace.

PTI | Etawah | Updated: 15-09-2022 17:42 IST | Created: 15-09-2022 17:10 IST
A woman who went to dry clothes on the roof while fending off a monkey attack
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 57-year-old woman was killed after falling off a roof while fending off a monkey attack here, police sources said on Thursday. The woman, identified as Munni, had gone to the roof of her house in Ludhpura in the district's Jaswant Nagar town to dry clothes when she was attacked by monkeys, the sources said.

She fell off the roof while trying to escape the monkey attack, they said.

The woman was taken to a hospital where she succumbed to her injuries. Munni's husband, Kamal Khan, said his neighbour was also attacked by the monkeys in a similar manner a few days ago.

He added that the local residents had approached the authorities seeking respite from the monkey menace.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Just released: NASA's Hubble snaps this spectacular spiral galaxy about 180 million light-years away

Just released: NASA's Hubble snaps this spectacular spiral galaxy about 180 ...

 Global
2
OnePlus Nord CE 2 update brings September security patch; adds Jio to support 5G

OnePlus Nord CE 2 update brings September security patch; adds Jio to suppor...

 India
3
Kohinoor Group sign up with CBRE

Kohinoor Group sign up with CBRE

 India
4
Future Enterprises Q4 net loss widens to Rs 2,296 crore, revenue dips 13 pc

Future Enterprises Q4 net loss widens to Rs 2,296 crore, revenue dips 13 pc

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022