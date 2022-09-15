A woman who went to dry clothes on the roof while fending off a monkey attack

A 57-year-old woman was killed after falling off a roof while fending off a monkey attack here, police sources said on Thursday. The woman, identified as Munni, had gone to the roof of her house in Ludhpura in the district's Jaswant Nagar town to dry clothes when she was attacked by monkeys, the sources said.

She fell off the roof while trying to escape the monkey attack, they said.

The woman was taken to a hospital where she succumbed to her injuries. Munni's husband, Kamal Khan, said his neighbour was also attacked by the monkeys in a similar manner a few days ago.

He added that the local residents had approached the authorities seeking respite from the monkey menace.

