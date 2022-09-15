Left Menu

Boy injured in road accident dies

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 15-09-2022 18:20 IST | Created: 15-09-2022 18:04 IST
Boy injured in road accident dies
A 14-year-old boy, injured after being hit by an unidentified truck at Uchila in Udupi district, succumbed on Thursday, police said.

The deceased was Samarth while his father Prabhakar Kotha, also involved in the accident, had died on the spot.

Kotha and his son had come from Belagavi on Tuesday to enroll the boy in a private school. The mishap occurred on Wednesday when they were standing near a temple.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

