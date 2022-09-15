Rohit Saraf, Prajakta Koli's 'Mismatched 2' to be out on October 14

Mark your calendars as the release date for the second season of 'Mismatched' has been locked. The Netflix show is all set to be out on October 14.

Mismatched traces all the hallmarks of a coming-of-age show tackling relationship feuds andthe many moods that come with being young, driven and in love as Dimple, Rishi and theirpeers struggle to navigate through these new-found complexities. Dialling up the relatabilityand the deja-vu, everyone's favourite students (and their professors) are coming back realsoon. Since the success of season 1, the series has had many fans asking whether their favouriteyoung couple would find their way back to each other. In a unique teaser, we get to see Dimpleand Rishi reunite on screen, only for visible tension to take over.

The new season sees the return of Prajakta Koli, Rohit Saraf, Vihaan Samat, Muskkaan Jaferi,Taaruk Raina, Rannvijay Singha, Vidya Malvade, Kritika Bharadwaj, Abhinav Sharma andDevyani Shorey. Sharing the update about the second season, Rohit took to Instagram and penned a lengthy note.

He wrote, "November 20th 2020- our lives literally changed. There has not been a day ever since that we've not been asked 'when is season 2 of Mismatched releasing?'.. and every single time we had so much to say but we'd always end up just saying 'hopefully soon'. The kind of love team Mismatched has received for the past two long years is honestly something we all still find very hard to wrap our heads around. "When we shot season 1, the only thing that we had in mind was that we wanted to love what we were creating and we wanted to have fun while it lasted. But that changed when we commenced the shoot for season 2. We didn't just want to have fun and love what we were creating, but we also wanted you to love it equally. And so finally, we are so sorry that we made all of you wait for as long as we did. But we are back. And we earnestly hope you love it, as much as we do..this time, more than ever before. We can't wait to meet you again. Coming soon."

Priya Banerjee, Ahsaas Channa and Sanjana Sarathy are also a part of the new season. (ANI)

