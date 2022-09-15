Jimmy Kimmel apologizes to Quinta Brunson for 'dumb' Emmys skit

American host and Comedian Jimmy Kimmel apologized to 'Abbott Elementary' creator and star Quinta Brunson after his pretending-to-be-drunk bit at the Emmy Awards distracted her during her acceptance speech on Monday. According to The Hollywood Reporter, during the 'Abbott Elementary' creator and star's Wednesday appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the host apologized after his segment spurred backlash when he didn't leave the stage for her acceptance speech. Kimmel called it a "dumb comedy bit," adding, "I'm sorry I did do that, actually. And also, the last thing I would ever want to do was upset you because I think so much of you. And I think you know that -- I hope you know that."

Earlier in the episode, she dropped by at the end of Kimmel's monologue, Emmy in hand, to see if she could thank some people whom she didn't have time to mention at Monday's ceremony. "You know how, when you win an Emmy, you only have 45 seconds to do an acceptance speech, which is not that much time?" she asked Kimmel. "And then you get less time because someone does a dumb comedy bit that goes on a bit too long." The ABC late-night show's official Twitter account shared a picture of Brunson holding up her Emmy trophy from Kimmel's stage before the episode.

Brunson graciously agreed and thanked him, saying, "It is very kind of you to say that." She claimed that she wasn't worried by what was going on around her since she was so engrossed in the excitement of winning her first Emmy."I had a great night," the performer said. "Look who interrupted Jimmy's monologue tonight!" read the tweet's message.

https://twitter.com/JimmyKimmelLive/status/1570231115373486082? Will Arnett and Jimmy Kimmel presented the award for best writing in a comedy series on Monday's Emmy Awards show, which was broadcast on NBC. Kimmel was dragged onto the stage by Arnett, who claimed that the host had been drinking too much margarita after coming in last in his category.

https://twitter.com/JimmyKimmelLive/status/1570261348856238081? Kimmel was onstage during Brunson's speech, who had won the Emmy for writing, and she had to step over him to get to the microphone. She even ordered him to wake up. She, on the other hand, was a good sport during the skit and at the conclusion of the speech, she added his name to her list of appreciations. Many social media users, however, commented that Kimmel ought to have stood up before speaking.

After the incident, Brunson told reporters backstage that Kimmel's joke "didn't bother me that much," and the comedian cited the fact that he had been one of her show's first fans. She quipped that she might "might punch him in the face" as she was due to appear as a guest on his show on Wednesday. Abbott Elementary co-star Sheryl Lee Ralph expressed her disapproval of Kimmel's presence on stage throughout the speech during ABC's TCA ceremonies on Wednesday. "I didn't know what was going on. I was like, 'I wish he'd just get up off the ground,'" said Ralph, herself a 2022 Emmy winner. "Then I realized it was Jimmy, and I was like, 'Ooh, the disrespect.' I love Jimmy Kimmel, but I'm sorry. I told him to his face, and he understood."

At the TCA event, Brunson stated that she had since spoken to Kimmel and anticipated having a "wonderful, old-fashioned time" when they appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)