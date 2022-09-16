Left Menu

Rapper Cardi B pleads guilty to two misdemeanors in New York strip club fight

Grammy Award-winning rapper Cardi B pleaded guilty on Thursday to two misdemeanors stemming from a 2018 fight in a New York City strip club, prosecutors said, adding the rapper was sentenced to 15 days of community service. Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Almanzar, also agreed to a three-year order of protection for the victims.

Reuters | Updated: 16-09-2022 00:44 IST | Created: 16-09-2022 00:44 IST
Rapper Cardi B pleads guilty to two misdemeanors in New York strip club fight

Grammy Award-winning rapper Cardi B pleaded guilty on Thursday to two misdemeanors stemming from a 2018 fight in a New York City strip club, prosecutors said, adding the rapper was sentenced to 15 days of community service.

Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Almanzar, also agreed to a three-year order of protection for the victims. Her plea covered one count of third-degree assault and one count of second-degree reckless endangerment. During the 2018 incident, police said the rapper was at Angels Strip Club in Queens where she argued with two of the club's bartenders and a fight broke out thereafter. She had accused one of them of having an affair with her husband.

"The victims allegedly had glass bottles hurled at them, alcoholic drinks thrown in their faces and one woman's head was slammed into the bar," prosecutors said earlier in their description of the incident. In 2019, the rapper pleaded not guilty to felony assault charges relating to the fight. The singer, known for chart-topping hits such as "Bodak Yellow" and "I Like It," was indicted in 2019 by a grand jury on felony charges along with two other individuals in her entourage.

"Part of growing up and maturing is being accountable for your actions," the rapper said in a statement after a hearing on Thursday. "As a mother, it's a practice that I am trying to instill in my children, but the example starts with me."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OxygenOS 13 Closed Beta Test starts for OnePlus 10T in India

OxygenOS 13 Closed Beta Test starts for OnePlus 10T in India

 India
2
Google doodle celebrates El Salvador Independence Day 2022

Google doodle celebrates El Salvador Independence Day 2022

 El Salvador
3
Google doodle celebrates Costa Rica Independence Day 2022

Google doodle celebrates Costa Rica Independence Day 2022

 Costa Rica
4
Health News Roundup: Singapore grants interim approval for Moderna's bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccine; Africa CDC head: COVID still a threat given low vaccination rates and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore grants interim approval for Moderna's bivalen...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022