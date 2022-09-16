GoodBye: Rashmika Mandanna's dance track 'The Hic Song' to be out soon

Makers of the upcoming family entertainer film 'GoodBye', on Thursday, unveiled the motion poster of their second track 'The Hic Song'. Taking to Instagram, actor Rashmika Mandanna dropped the motion poster which she captioned, "The calm in the chaos #GoodbyeOnOct7."

In the motion poster, the 'Pushpa' actor could be seen grooving in a black deep-neck one-piece dress. Soon after the poster was out, fans swamped the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

'The Hic Song', marks Rahmika's first Bollywood party anthem song, which is going to be out on September 16, 2022. Directed by Vikas Bahl, 'GoodBye' also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Neena Gupta, Pavail Gulati, Elli AvrRam, Sunil Grover, and Sahil Mehta in prominent roles.

The story of 'GoodBye' revolves around self-discovery, the importance of family and the celebration of life in every circumstance beautifully depicted by the Bhalla family. It is a heartwarming story of every Indian family ever that takes the gloomiest period to make sunshine and promises to be closer though a loved one has gone far away. The film portrays the mayhem of every family dealing with the ups and downs that life throws but it also gently reminds the significance of being there for each other, through it all.Produced by Ekta Kapoor, the film is all set to hit the theatres on October 7, 2022.

Meanwhile, Rashmika will also be seen in 'Mission Majnu' alongside Sidharth Malhotra and in director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's next 'Animal' opposite Ranbir Kapoor. Amitabh, on the other hand, will be next seen in director Sooraj Barjatya's next family entertainer film 'Uunchai' along with Anupam Kher, Parineeti Chopra and Boman Irani, which is all set to hit the theatres on November 11, 2022. (ANI)

